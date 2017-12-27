It looks like the post-production work for Kaala is getting finished as rapidly as its shooting. The Rajinikanth-starrer, which had its shoot wrapped up very recently, has now entered the dubbing phase. Work on it commenced yesterday at the Chennai-based Knack studios, with the film’s director, Pa Ranjith, being present.

Produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films, Kaala, which will have Ranjith and Rajini collaborating once again after Kabali, features an ensemble cast that includes Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Eswari Rao, Sakshi Aggarwal and Samuthirakani. The film is expected to hit the screens in the second half of 2018 after the release of Rajini’s 2.0, directed by Shankar.