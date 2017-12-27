The shooting for Vikram and Hari’s Saamy Square, the sequel to the 2003 cop film Saamy, is going on in full swing. Images from the shooting spot have already been publicised online and reveal quite a lot about the film.

The banners and statue from the location suggest that it’s been 29 years since the death of Perumal Pichai (Kota Srinivasa Rao’s character in Saamy).

It’s then safe to assume that Saamy Square is set close to three decades after Saamy. As we’ve also seen photos of Vikram looking younger and in a police costume, it seems like he might be playing Aarusamy’s son who has also likely ended up as a cop. This almost confirms that the film will have Vikram in a dual role — as Aarusamy and his son.

The posters also reveal the characters of Bobby Simhaa, OAK Sundar, and John Vijay to be Ravana Pichai, Mahendra Pichai and Devendra Pichai. So it looks like Aarusamy’s son will take on the sons of Perumal Pichai in a revenge game. With Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead, Soori and Prabhu have been roped in for important roles. Shibu Thameens of Iru Mugan fame is producing this film that has music by Devi Sri Prasad.