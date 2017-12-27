At the audio launch of Shanmuga Pandian’s film, Madura Veeran, director Venkat Prabhu, present as a guest, expressed his interest in directing the actor and his father, Vijayakanth.

“I have a long-pending dream to direct Captain Vijayakanth and his son together in a film. I do not know when, or in what form, it will happen, but I really want to make a fantastic film with them, and for them. For now, I wish the entire team of Madura Veeran best of luck.”

Venkat Prabhu is currently busy with Party, which he is directing, and RK Nagar, which he is producing. Party, featuring Jai, Shiva, Regina Cassandra, Sanchita Shetty and Nivetha Pethuraj, is a comedy, while RK Nagar, featuring Vaibhav and Sana Althaf in the lead, is a political satire.