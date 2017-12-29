CHENNAI: Filmmaker-actor Dhanush says his next directorial venture will be with Tamil film production and distribution house Sri Thenandal Films.

Dhanush on Thursday night announced he will also be playing the lead role in this venture, which would be his 37th project as an actor.

"As speculated my next directorial venture will be with Sri Thenandal Films. Will also be playing the lead actor. More updates in 2018! Hema Rukmani, Murali Ramasamy, Aditi. Looking Forward," Dhanush tweeted.

Hema Rukmani, CEO, Sri Thenandal Films tweeted: "The multitalented Dhanush's next directorial will be with us! Dhanush will play the lead role in this spectacular larger than life opus. More exciting updates in 2018! Let's rock."

Other details of the yet-untitled film are still under wraps.

He was last seen on the silver screen in "VIP 2", directed by Soundarya Rajnikanth. It was a sequel to the 2014 film "Velaiilla Pattadhari".

The film also starred Kajol, Amala Paul, Vivek, Hrishikesh, Saranya Ponvannan and Samuthirakani.