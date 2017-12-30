Prasanna to be in a Dhanush film again?
As we had reported earlier, Dhanush’s next directorial project after Pa Paandi will be with Thenandal Studios Limited.
The actor-filmmaker confirmed via his official Twitter page that he will star in and direct this film. Now, buzz is that Prasanna, who played an important role in Pa Paandi, will also feature in this project. Official confirmation is awaited.