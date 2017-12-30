Word is that Mohan Raja has plans to make a sequel to the recently-released Velaikkaran.

A source close to the director tells us, “As the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer has the scope for a sequel, Raja has been contemplating about the idea.

He’d love to work on it because the concept of Velaikkaran is close to his heart because of its content.”

Produced by 24 AM Studios, Velaikkaran, also starring Nayanthara, marked the Tamil debut of Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil.