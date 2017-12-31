CHENNAI: Actor Kamal Haasan, who is planning to take a plunge into politics, on Sunday extended a warm welcome and greetings to megastar Rajinikanth in the political arena.

Rajinikanth on Sunday morning announced he would float a political party that would practice "spiritual politics" and contest in all of the state's 234 constituencies in the next Assembly polls.

READ HERE | I will start own party, contest in next Tamil Nadu assembly elections, confirms Superstar Rajinikanth

"Greetings to brother Rajini for his social feelings and political entry. Welcome, welcome," Kamal tweeted.

சகோதரர் ரஜினியின் சமூக உணர்வுக்கும் அரசியல் வருகைக்கும் வாழ்த்துக்கள். வருக வருக — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 31, 2017

Rajinikanth was also wished the best of luck for his new stint, and the actor thanked them all.