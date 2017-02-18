Filmmaker Mohan Raja shared the title of his upcoming film with Sivakarthikeyan on Twitter. Titled Velaikkaran, the film has Nayanthara playing the leading lady.

Incidentally, this is the title of the Rajinikanth-starrer directed by SP Muthuraman that became a blockbuster when it was released in 1987. ​

Mohan Raja’s previous film Thani Oruvan (2015) addressed the issue of medical mafia, while this one will deal with food adulteration. According to sources, he has been researching on the subject for a while.

Bankrolled by RD Raja’s 24 AM Studios, Velaikkaran marks the debut of Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil in K’town. Sneha has also been roped in for an important role.

Touted to be a commercial entertainer with a strong social angle, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander, who’s collaborating with Sivakarthikeyan for the fifth time. We hear the makers are planning to release the film in August.