Team Dhruva Natchathiram is shooting in Bulgaria with some photos of the crew circulating on the internet. According to sources, Gautham Menon has planned to shoot action sequences in three countries including Slovenia, Turkey and Abu Dhabi that the team will be travelling to next.



As many as 12 actors from the film are shooting together in the ongoing schedule. A source reveals, “This list includes Simran, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Divya Dharshini, Parthiepan, Satish (of AYM fame), and Vamsi Krishna.”



Radikaa confirmed as much when she tweeted: “Great to be a part of uber cool Gautham Menon film Dhruva Natchathiram on location in Bulgaria.”Cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa fame is the new addition to the crew. He has replaced Santhana Krishnan for the European schedule. Santhana Krishnan, for his part, was brought on board after Jomon walked out of the project. The reason for his exit isn’t known.