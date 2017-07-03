Jeeva Shankar, whose latest release was Yaman, is likely to rope in Arya and Jiiva for a film. If this materialises, it will mark the two actors’ third collaboration after Siva Manasula Sakthi and Boss Engira Baskaran. While Arya did a cameo in the former, Jiiva made a guest appearance in the latter. Rumour rapevine has it that Lyca Productions is interested in producing this yet-untitled film. Talks are on with Ghibran to compose the music.

We hear that Jeeva has been contemplating working on this film for a long time. Since Arya and Jiiva have had their own commitments, they couldn’t allocate dates until now. The duo’s friendship dates back to Amara Kaaviyam days. That film direted by Jeeva Sankar had Arya’s brother Sathya in the lead, and was produced by the actor’s home banner.