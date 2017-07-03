With theatres across Tamil Nadu being shut from yesterday as part of a strike against the imposition of local tax in addition to GST, the film industry has come to a standstill.

Actor Siddharth was among the first to comment on Twitter: “If the 30 per cent tax remains, GST is a mistake.” He also added: “We are being played by this centre-state confusion. #GST is one nation one tax! No exceptions.”

And now, lyricist Madhan Karky has offered to reduce his remuneration by 15 per cent till the problem gets sorted. He further added: “Disheartening to see cinema halls closed. Hope the tax is revised.” It remains to be seen if this encourages other artistes to follow suit.