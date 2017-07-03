Filmmaker Rajan Madhav, who made his directorial debut with Muran, starring Prasanna and Cheran in the lead roles, returns with a “racy crime thriller”, starring Nandhan, Nivas Adithan and Sshivada Nair.

Rajan says, “The title signifies that there are four edges and there’s a big reason for it that you’ll know when the film comes out. Kattam has a social message and the story is about four characters who get locked up in a building. We’re finished with the shooting.” Kattam also has Mysskin, Rahul Nambiar and actor Prasanna in cameos.