Composer duo Mervin and Vivek Siva is happy about bagging the Prabhudheva-Hansika starrer Gulebakavali directed by S Kalyan. Mervin says, “We’ve already given two songs and one of them is currently being shot on the sets erected in Poonamallee.

Lyrics for both songs are by Pa Vijay and Ko Sesha respectively. As it’s a Prabhudheva film, we’ve given a lot of importance to dance elements.”



He says it’s an honour to get to work with Prabudheva. “This is the first time we’re working with him. Prabhu sir listened to the tracks of Dora and liked our BGM.

That’s how we got this offer,” he says. “Being 90s kids, we grew up watching his films, and are big fans of his. He met us on the sets and encouraged us a lot. He also has an excellent musical sense.” Vivek and Mervin are also working on the Trisha-starrer Mohini.