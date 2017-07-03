For Harish Uthaman, 2017 looks set to be a defining year, with four Tamil films slotted for release. The actor, who has also been active in the Telugu and Malayalam industries, is currently shooting the Telugu film, Jai Lava Kusa, starring Junior NTR, and the Malayalam film, Maya Nadhi.

But what’s got people noticing him now are the posters of Suseenthiran’s Aram Seidhu Pazhagu which shows him donning a different look. Harish thinks it’s one of the most challenging roles he’s played. He says, “I play a negative character, who is god-fearing, and subtle and understated in his demeanour. I had to work on my body language a lot. This is the fourth time I’m working with Suseenthiran.”

He is all praise for the director. “He explains every little aspect of the character. I was in Coimbatore, when he called me up to speak about this role. I flew to Chennai the same day. He knows I believe in his work.”

Harish knew his makeover was complete when two directors he knew very well failed to recognise him on the sets. He says, “This is the first time I’m experimenting with my appearance. Directors Pandiraj and Thiru visited the sets and couldn’t recognise me at all. Suseenthiran told them who I was later, and they seemed stunned.”



Harish’s recent cameo in Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannatham has further cemented his standing as a reliable character artiste in Telugu cinema, he says. “I started doing Telugu films in 2013 and I am already 10 films old there. I’m also getting a lot of offers from Malayalam films. Being a Malayali who was raised in Coimbatore, the language isn’t a problem at all,” he says.



That’s why he was thrilled when Maya Nadhi’s director Aashiq Abu approached him for the Malayalam film. “In Tamil, I’m playing the villain in Vanangamudi starring Arvind Swami, and I’ve got two other films up for release: Othaikku Othai and Roobai,” he says. The going is good for Harish Uthaman.