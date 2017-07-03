The Madras High Court has issued notices to the producer and director of the Aari-starrer Nagesh Thiraiyarangam. The actor reveals that Anand Babu, son of the late comedian Nagesh, has filed a case against the team, complaining that his family hasn’t approved the film’s title. “The T Nagar-based Nagesh Theatre was originally under the ownership of the actor’s family.

But eight years ago, they sold the property, and now there’s a marriage hall in the same place. The story will not damage Nagesh sir’s reputation in any way,” he adds. The makers of Nagesh Thiraiyarangam had approached Producers’ Council before commencing shooting. “We have spent `10 lakh on the promotions and in fact, Rajinikanth sir himself released the teaser,” says Aari.



“It’s not fair that Anand Babu is demanding `50 lakh as compensation. And we cannot change the title either, as it is apt for the story. The protagonist’s name is Nagesh and his father, a fan of the veteran actor, owns a theatre. Besides this, the film has nothing to do with Nagesh.”

Anand Babu



Aari says Anand Babu is aware of the story. “He had told us to show the film once it’s done. Post-production work is going on. If he had issues with the film, he could have approached us when we originally started our promotions. He was silent then,” the actor complains.



“A film like Gemini Ganesanum Suruli Rajanum, for instance. needed to get NOC, as the title uses the name of two actors. It isn’t the case here.” Nagesh Thiraiyarangam, a horror comedy by Mohammad Issack, stars Aari, Ashna Zaveri, Latha, Sithara, Kaali Venkat and Manobala.