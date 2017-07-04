Earlier, we told you that director Sudha Kongara of Irudhi Suttru fame will be collaborating with Suriya for her next. Now, it is learned that GV Prakash will be composing for this film, thereby marking his first collaboration with the actor. A source says, “An official confirmation will be made soon.”.

Suriya, who’s currently busy shooting for Thaana Serndha Kootam, was said to be preparing to start work on a Selvaraghavan film soon. It’s not yet clear which film he will commence shooting for. Meanwhile, GV Prakash, who’s also busy in his role as an actor, is currently shooting for director Bala’s Naachiyaar, which incidentally stars Suriya’s wife, Jyothika, in the lead.