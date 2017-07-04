Rajinikanth, who’s playing an aging don in Kaala, will be shown having a son and a grandson in the film. While it was previously confirmed that dance choreographer and actor Kadhal Kandhas’s son Manyu has been roped in for the role of the grandson, it’s now known that Dileepan, who did the lead role in the 2013 film Vathikuchi, will play the role of the son.

It’s worth noting that Dileepan, who is the younger brother of director AR Murugadoss, was seen in one of the film’s stills that were released. The picture featured him next to Rajini, along with Samuthirakani and Aruldoss. As we had previously reported, Eshwari Rao will play Rajini’s wife in this Pa Ranjith film.