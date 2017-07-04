If things go as planned, Samuthirakani may soon be directing a bilingual.

It’s said that his friend and actor Sasikumar, will play the lead in the Tamil version, with Nani of Naan Ee fame playing the role in the Telugu version.

Samuthirakani, who’s directed Sasikumar previously in Naadodigal and Poraali, isn’t new to Telugu cinema having remade his films Unnai Charanadaindhen, Naadodigal and Nimirndhu Nil in Telugu.

This new film will mark the collaboration of the director and the actor for the first time in six years.