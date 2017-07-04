The release of Madhavan-Vijay Sethupathy-starrer, Vikram Vedha, directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, has been postponed. The film was scheduled to release this Friday.

Pushkar tells CE, “Since there’s no clarity yet (about the theatre shutdown), we don’t want to confirm when our film will release. We hope that the ongoing tax issue gets sorted in the next couple of days. This situation isn’t new to us. We had to wait for nearly nine months after we finished Oram Po. Anyway, it’s just going to be a matter of weeks. It’s better that we wait.”

The filmmaker says the team has enough support from the producers and distributors though. “Everybody is satisfied with the output, and we’re eagerly awaiting the release. It’s not only Vikram Vedha, but other films including Nibunan and Pandigai, that need to revise their release dates. It’s the problem of the State, which we have no control over.”