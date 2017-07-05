CHENNAI: The team of megastar Rajinikanth's upcoming Tamil science-fiction action drama "2.o" is hopeful of converting as many screens as possible into 3D for the release of the film, says Raju Mahalingam, creative head of Lyca Productions.



"2.o", a sequel to Rajinikanth's 2010 Tamil blockbuster "Enthiran", has been completely shot in 3D.



Talking about the need to have more 3D screens, Mahalingam told reporters here on Wednesday: "The film has been shot in 3D, and on a budget of Rs 400 crore. As of now we have only 1500 3D screens in India as opposed to over 10,000 in China. We hope to have more screens converted into 3D and ready for the release of '2.o'."



"We have already initiated talks with Chinese distributors. We are planning big release in China as well," he said.



Well-known distributor Tirupur Subramaniam said Tamil Nadu will have more 3D screens ready for the release of "2.o".



"Theatre owners are kicked about '2.o'. We hope to have over 300 screens converted into 3D for the release of the film. As a Tamilian, I really wish the film does more business than 'Baahubali 2'," Subramaniam said.



Slated for release next year, "2.o" is directed by Shankar, who has teamed up with Rajinikanth for the third time.



The film, which will be released in Telugu and Hindi, also stars Akshay Kumar as the antagonist, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain.



Mahalingam also confirmed that Lyca Productions won't take up new projects until there's clarity on the tax situation in Tamil Nadu.