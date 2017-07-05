Hyderabad-based Dr. Bharath Reddy, who played the lead in the horror-thriller Bayam Oru Payanam, says he’s open to doing negative roles, and that that’s why he agreed to be a part of Ivan Thanthiran, which released a week ago. “Kannan (the director) approached me saying I’d be one of the main villains, but unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. I am not complaining; I am still happy I did the film. Many friends called me and said it was a surprise to see me in the role of an antagonist,” he says.

Some months ago, Bharath met Kannan when he had his head tonsured. “He liked the way I looked and told me he was willing to cast me in a role,” he says.

The actor waited for some time after he completed Bayam Oru Payanam hoping for “good scripts”, but it did not happen. “Eventually, I did Achamindri and Ivan Thanthiran. I am looking forward to the release of Vivegam, in which I play one of the associates of Ajith sir.”

Bharath can’t stop waxing lyrical about Ajith.

“He’s extremely down-to-earth and has this aura around him. I’ve heard people tell me stories about how friendly and approachable he is. But it’s only after meeting him on the sets that I realised how true all this is. Though I won’t be seen throughout the film, it was a good opportunity to showcase my acting skills. The only sad part is I didn’t have any scenes alongside him,” he adds.

Up next, he has Raja the Great, alongside Ravi Teja in Telugu, besides an untitled film with Mohan Babu. “Acting with Mohan Babu is a dream come true. He’s my favourite actor. We both come from the same place­­—Tirupathi. Though Telugu is my mother tongue, I am concentrating more on Tamil films,” he adds.