Nakul, whose Narathan got released last year, is awaiting the release of Bramma.com and Sei. In the former, he’s paired opposite Ashna Zaveri, who was last seen in Meen Kuzhambum Mann Paanaiyum.

Directed by Purush Vijayakumar, we hear this fantasy comedy film will be a modern version of the yesteryear blockbuster Thiruvilayadal. According to sources, the film shot extensively in Bangkok, Hongkong and Chennai, will showcase some lighthearted conversations between men and God.

Bramma.com has an ensemble cast including K Bhagyaraj, Neetu Chandra, Sona, Kausalya, Jagan, and music director Siddharth Vipin. The film also marks the Tamil cinema entry of popular musician duo Vishal-Shekar.