Johan is a much sought-after composer today, thanks to his background score for the recent Uru getting noticed. Even though the horror-flick only had one song, Johan’s background music which was the heart and soul of the film, has got promising filmmakers making a beeline for him.

“Director Vicky Anand asked me to create a chilling effect. The challenge for me was to use the minimum number of instruments to make that possible,” says the composer, who strongly believes that films should be watched in a theatre to consume its music in the fullest way.

“Uru gave me the satisfaction of a job well done. And when the audience appreciated it too, I was extremely thrilled.” Johan says he will never tire of recounting his Uru experience. “Once I got a hang of the plot and what was expected from my end, it was an exciting process, every step of the way. Movies like Uru bear testimony to the vital part played by the less-appreciated aspects of cinema like cinematography and background music.”

At the audio launch of the 2014-film Aal, for which Johan composed music, ace director K Bhagyaraj had asked out loud who the music director was. Johan is glad he has come a long way since then. “I started out as a keyboard player with the Lakshman-Shruthi orchestra. Being a part of a stage show for maestro Ilayairaja really taught me a lot. That’s when I truly learnt how to use the veena, which has a unique effect on the listener.”

Next up for Johan is the movie titled X Videos, which will have Telugu, Kannada and Hindi versions besides being made in Tamil.“It’s a satire, and I realise I have my job cut out for me.” Though he’s getting a lot of offers post Uru, the composer isn’t in any hurry. “These days, I have the liberty of patiently listening to the complete script before choosing to do a film.”