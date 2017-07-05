Iranian auteur Majid Majidi has resumed work on his upcoming directorial venture, Beyond the Clouds, after spending some time at home in Tehran for Ramzan.

Recently, he was spotted working with music director AR Rahman for the film at the latter’s studio in Mumbai.

A source told City Express, “Majidi is delighted to work with Rahman and they both share a beautiful connect with each other. The shooting is complete and the film is ready to get into post-production.”

Starring Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan, the film has been completely shot in India.