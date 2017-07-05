Having recently shifted his base to Chennai from Mumbai to enable him to do more Tamil projects, Prabhudheva will now head to China to learn martial arts for Yung Mung Sung.

The film directed by MS Arjun, former assistant to Mundasupatti Ram, is based on Kung Fu. According to sources, this period film set in the 80s, takes its name from the names of the three characters it revolves around—Yenganarayan (Prabhudheva), Mangalam (RJ Balaji), and Shankar (Ashwin).

“It is required that Prabhudheva learn a bit of martial arts. Since he didn’t want his scenes to be animated, he’s putting in the effort to train for them. He’ll be heading to China, where he’ll start training from next month,” said a source.

While Lakshmi Menon plays a Bharatanatyam dancer, Yung Mung Sung has Thangar Bachan in a pivotal role. “He’ll be seen as Prabhudheva’s dad and the actress has been looking to shed a few kilos to suit her character,” added the source. Prabhakar, who played Kaalakeya in Baahubali, has been roped in as the villain.