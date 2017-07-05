Actor-theatre person Shashank Purushotham of Shuddhi fame will be seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s next, Mercury.

This will mark his debut in Tamil cinema. We hear he plays the lead in the film, while Prabhudheva plays the villain.

Interestingly, this is the first time that the choreographer-actor-director will play the antagonist. According to sources, the film has four other baddies, including Sananth Reddy, who were seen in the Siddharth-starrer Jil Jung Juk.

Directed and produced by Karthik Subbaraj, the film also stars Remya Nambeesan, and will have music by Santhosh Narayanan. It’s also being said that Mercury is an “experimental film with no dialogues.”