The shooting of Trisha’s debut film in Malayalam, Hey Jude, starring Nivin Pauly, began on Tuesday in Goa with a traditional launch event.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Shyamaprasad, it’s a musical romance set against the backdrops of Kochi and Mangalore.

According to sources, the actress will play a Christian girl and this has led many speculate if her role will be similar to what she did in Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.

In an early interview, she’d said, “It’s a sweet love story and I play a meaty role. There’s so much scope for me to perform.” Since both Nivin Pauly and Trisha enjoy a big fan base in Tamil Nadu, it is expected that the film will release in Tamil as well. However, official confirmation is awaited. The film has an ensemble cast, including Mukesh, Urvashi, and Pratap Pothen.