Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, whose last directorial outing was Ammani, is now ready with her next script, Houseowner, which will star Ashok Selvan. She tells City Express, “I haven’t signed on anyone except him.

I loved Thegidi and have always wanted to cast him in my project. He’s promising and quite talented. I think he’s the Tovino Thomas of Tamil cinema. He doesn’t judge his directors, and is open to doing all kinds of films.”

When asked about the intriguing title, she clarifies, “Houseowner is an integral part of every household, and it means different things to each of us. But Ashok doesn’t play the houseowner.”

Lakshmy Ramakrishnan

Lakshmy is keen to complete this project by November.

“My daughter is getting married in February next year. So, my undivided focus will be on that. If I am able to finalise the actors, I’ll finish this project soon. Post Ammani, I thought I could take a break and just concentrate on my acting assignments. But the creative spark in me didn’t let me be and I started writing this script,” she says.

On the acting front, she has Arulnidhi’s Iravukku Aayiram Kangal, besides four other films—two each in Telugu and Malayalam.

Ashok Selvan, who’s awaiting the release of Kootathil Oruthan and Sila Samayangalil, is busy with an untitled film with Metro director Ananda Krishnan, besides Nenjamellam Kadhal.