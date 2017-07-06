After the success of Kuttram 23, filmmaker Arivazhagan is once again going to direct an action-thriller. But this time it will be a women-centric film that might star Malayalam actress Manju Warrier in the lead role.

Talking to CE, the director says, “Talks are on with the actress. Based on that, the rest of the team will be finalised. As of now, it’s not clear if it’ll be a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual or a Tamil-only film. I’m expecting confirmation in a week, and if things go according to plan, we’ll announce the cast and crew details in a month.”

If true, the film will mark Manju Warrier’s entry to Tamil cinema. The actress made her comeback to the Malayalam film industry after a 14-year sabbatical with the film, How Old Are You (2014), which was remade in Tamil as 36 Vayadhinile. She will next be seen in Mohanlal’s Villain, which also stars Vishal and Hansika Motwani.