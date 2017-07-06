Veteran comedy artiste Mayilsamy’s son Anbu is getting launched as a hero with the horror-thriller, Thiripuram.

Directed by Vedhamani, the movie will star Brindha as the female lead. The director says, “The film’s message is that nobody can make this world entirely good or bad.”

Niharika, who was seen in a famous reality show on television, will play the antagonist.

This is following earlier announcements about the actor’s launch that didn’t really take off.