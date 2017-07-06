The makers of Rajinikanth’s 2.0, the sequel to the 2010 science fiction film Enthiran, were in town yesterday for a 3D Digital meet that emphasised the importance of having 3D-enabled screens across the state. The event saw bigwigs of the industry such as Tamil Nadu Cinema Theatre Owners Federation president Abirami Ramanathan, film distributor Tirupur Subramaniam and Lyca Production’s Creative Head Raju Mahalingam.

Speaking about the meet’s purpose, Raju Mahalingam said, “2.0 is shot in 3D and will be available in both 2D and 3D format. Only if theatres have the right equipment to play 3D films, will people be able to witness the magnitude of 2.0. This is why, six months ago, we planned this 3D Digital meet with all the theatre owners.”

The day was full of presentations that informed the participants about the costs they might incur to transform the theatre screens to 3D, and how to recover it. Raju Mahalingam also said the goal was to “bring together the 2D and 4D digital suppliers, silver screen manufacturers and 3D glass suppliers with the theatre owners. Theatres can adapt to the technology based on their requirements with a regular 2D to 3D conversion costing about five lakh rupees.”

He also added that in order to reduce piracy, the theatre-going experience should be improved, and renovating theatres with 3D screens would aid in this regard..

About 2.0 promotions, he said, “The hot air balloon that hovered over Hollywood last week, will be sent to balloon festivals across the globe and will reach India three months before the film’s release. Once here, the balloon will travel across the length of the country and might even carry the film’s cast and crew.”