CHENNAI: A selfie video featuring superstar Rajinikanth, who is currently holidaying in the US, has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Rajinikanth is seen self-recording and it is quite evident that it's his first time as he innocently asks his driver: "Is the red button on?"

Rajinikanth along with his daughter Aishwarya left for the US last month for a regular medical check-up.

He is expected to return home in a couple of weeks.

On the career front, he has completed the first schedule shooting of his upcoming Tamil film "Kaala".

The 67-year-old will return to the sets of "Kaala", in which he plays a slum-lord-turned-gangster, later this month.



"Kaala" reunites Rajinikanth and "Kabali" director Pa. Ranjith.

The film, which also stars Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Pankaj Tripathi, Samuthirakani and Sakshi Aggarwal, is being bankrolled by actor-producer Dhanush.

