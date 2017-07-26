Parvatii Nair to replace Oviya in Seethakathi?

S Subhakeerthana By

Express News Service

Oviya had been signed up for the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Seethakathi, directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan of Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom fame. As the actress is busy with Bigg Boss, the makers are now looking for a replacement.

Reliable sources say that the shooting has started in Chennai, and we hear talks are also on with a few actresses including Parvatii Nair.

“Oviya was approached for the project much before she signed on for Bigg Boss. Now that the shoot has begun, the team is keen to rope in another actress, and it could be Parvatii. But nobody has been finalised yet,” says a source.

CE tried reaching Balaji, but he was unavailable for comments. However, Parvatii confirmed that she’s on board.

Seethakathi is Vijay Sethupathi’s 25th film, and will have him playing a drama artiste. Also, we learn that the shooting will be finished in Chennai. Passion Studios is producing this film, which has Gayathrie, Remya Nambeesan, and filmmaker Mahendran in important roles.