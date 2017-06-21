From the first look of Vijay's 'Mersal'. (Facebook)

CHENNAI: The makers of actor Vijay's next Tamil outing on Wednesday unveiled the film's title and first look on the eve of the actor's birthday.

Directed by Atlee, the film has been titled "Mersal", and it is gearing up for a Diwali release.

In a statement, the official title was announced along with the film's first look poster.

The film marks Atlee's reunion with Vijay after last year's Tamil blockbuster "Theri".

Vijay plays a triple role in the film, which is bankrolled by Sri Thenandal Studios.

The three roles feature him as a panchayat head, a doctor and a magician.

The film, which has music by A.R Rahman, also stars Nithya Menen, SJ Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.