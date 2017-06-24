At a recent award ceremony, yesteryear actress Ambika revealed plans to launch her son, Ram Keshav, as a hero in either Tamil or Malayalam cinema soon. At the event, she was asked who her favourite actor was among the present generation. She replied that she could not choose names, and then went on to add that her son would step into cinema soon, but that “it is too early to divulge information.” She also said that she was “trying to be a good mother” and launch her son’s career.

Having made her debut as a child artiste, Ambika went on to debut as the lead heroine at the age of 16 in Samayamaayilla Polum in 1978. Her sister Radha’s two daughters, Karthika and Thulasi, have both made their debuts in high-profile films in the Tamil film industry.