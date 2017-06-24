We’d earlier reported that Dulquer Salmaan will begin shooting for his travel-based film in Tamil, directed by newbie Ra Karthik from December. Now, we hear that he has another Tamil project in the pipeline directed by Desingh Periyasamy, award-winning director of the short film, 99.

Sources say the actor will begin work on this new film from August. Once he completes this project, he’ll move on to Karthik’s. Sources add, “The official announcement will be made next month and Kuttram 23’s cinematographer RM Bhaskaran has been brought on board too.

As Dulquer isn’t keen on getting this publicised, the makers of this film are maintaining a low profile.”

Dulquer wrapped up his Tamil-Malayalam bilingual Solo early this month, and has started shooting for Mahanati, in which he plays the late Tamil actor Gemini Ganesan.