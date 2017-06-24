Expectations are running high for Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming directorial venture, which has Prabhudheva in the lead. It is now revealed that the film has been titled Mercury. We learn that Remya Nambeesan has been roped for this project, in addition to a newcomer, who’ll be cast alongside the actress.

Sources say that Remya has finished shooting for her portions already in Chennai and Puducherry. The actress was the female lead in Subbaraj’s debut film, Pizza, and this marks their second collaboration. “She’ll be sharing screen space with Prabhudheva, but her role has been kept a secret.

Though she’ll be seen in only a few scenes, her role is quite important to the story, and adds value to the plot,” a source says.

Sanath Reddy, of Jil Jung Juk fame, also has a prominent role. He was a part of Balaji Mohan’s recently released web series, As I’m Suffering From Kadhal. Mercury will music composed by Santhosh Narayanan.