Director-actor Parthiepan has joined Vikram in Slovenia for the shoot of Dhruva Natchathiram. Though it’s known that Parthiepan is playing a crucial role in the film, it’s not yet clear whether he’ll be the villain of this film that’s being directed by Gautham Menon.

After the schedule in Slovenia, the team will head back to Chennai, where a major sequence will be shot, following which the team is set to fly to Dubai for another schedule. The film stars Ritu Varma of Pelli Choopulu fame, and Aishwarya Rajesh as the female leads.

Dhruva Natchathiram’s music is by Harris Jayaraj who’s a frequent collabo-rator of Gautham Menon, who’s a co-producer of the film.