While in Chennai, to promote her upcoming suspense drama, Mom, on Thursday, Sridevi said her dream to work with AR Rahman finally got fulfilled. Referring to the film as a “simple-emotional-family drama,” she added, “When Ravi Udyawar and I started working on the project, we thought it would be nice to have Rahman with us. We are lucky and blessed to have worked with him. I will be ever grateful to him for accepting this film.”

The actress, who made her acting debut when she was three, said she didn’t even realise it had been 50 years since she started. “I still feel like a newcomer. As a mother of two daughters, I am able to relate with the script on a personal level. It’s an important film in my career. I didn’t plan to do this project. The director took two years to develop the story,” she said.

For his part, Rahman said that the storyline of Mom is “universal and that’s what makes it unique.” He also added, “Family is important to us all, and we’d go to any extent to protect our loved ones and to make them happy.”

Mom, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is the actress’ 300th film. Earlier planned as a Hindi only release, the movie will now release in three other languages too—Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. When asked about her daughter Jhanvi’s rumoured acting debut, Sridevi said, “I don’t think language will be a barrier. If a good script comes by, I’ll always consider it, even if it’s in Tamil.”