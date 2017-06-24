While it was said that the shooting of Ajith-starrer Vivegam is complete, the team is now apparently once again flying to Europe to complete a pivotal fight sequence between Ajith and the film’s villain, Vivek Oberoi.

Word is that, in the previous schedule in Serbia, a scene involving Vivek Oberoi and Ajith was apparently called off due to an injury to the former. Ajith supposedly advised Vivek to take rest and asked the team to reshoot the sequence later.

And now it seems that Vivek has recovered from the injury, and the team is now heading again to Serbia to complete the shoot. Photos of Ajith and the film’s director Siva at the airport have also surfaced online.

Sources say that save for this sequence, the rest of the film’s shoot is complete, and the crew is already busy with the post-production work. Bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan. Vivegam, with Anirudh’s music, will hit the screens this August.