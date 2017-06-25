Vijay, who’s shooting for Mersal, his second film with director Atlee, will be working with Murugadoss next. The two have previously worked together on Kaththi and Thuppakki.

They were expected to start the work on this film a while ago, and the project was initially supposed to be bankrolled by Lyca Productions, which released Kaththi. Now, it’s being widely speculated that Sun Pictures, owned by Kalanidhi Maran, will produce the project.

AR Murugadoss had earlier confirmed that he would be working with the actor on Vijay 62. Currently, the director is working with Mahesh Babu on the Telugu-Tamil bilingual project, SPYder. Sun Pictures has distributed films like Enthiran, Mankatha and Aadukulam.