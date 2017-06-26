CHENNAI: U Turn-fame Shraddha Srinath doesn’t want to be just another pretty face. She wants to be recognised not for being glamorous, but for her acting. She’s awaiting the release of Ivan Thanthiran, Vikram Vedha, and Richie in Tamil, and shooting for a Telugu film directed by Vishwanath Arigela alongside Aadi.

“I am an unconventional heroine — from my choice of films to my looks. Many say I have an actor’s face, not a heroine’s,” she says. She is eager to see how the audience will react to Ivan Thanthiran that’s releasing this week. “The film talks about the lives of engineering students. The makers released a two-minute video featuring RJ Balaji, which went viral online. We’ve shown how the whole concept of education has become entirely commercial,” she says.

“You’ll get to know the little details of an engineering graduate’s life. The director (Kannan) took two years to develop the script.” Working with the director, an erstwhile assistant of Mani Ratnam, was memorable for her. “He gave me the space to understand my character. He’s also a positive person, who never loses his patience, no matter how trying the circumstances.”

Shraddha is in awe of her co-star, Gautham Karthik. “He doesn’t behave like the child of a star. He may not go out of his way to socialise with others, but he has no airs and is so hardworking.” She hasn’t seen any of his father, Karthik’s films, but has heard a lot about him.

Gautham, she says, also helped her become a better performer. “There’s this song called Medhakkavitta in Ivan Thanthiran. We had to dance in front of many people. I felt uncomfortable, but Gautham encouraged me to dance like I was alone. It meant a lot,” she smiles.

I ask her if she’ll be seen throughout the film. She laughs, “I think you’re referring to Kaatru Veliyidai, for which I shot for five scenes, but it was cut down to three. It won’t be like that in this film. We have shot extensively in an engineering college campus near Kanchipuram.” She doesn’t, however, regret doing Kaatru Veliyidai. “I consider it a stroke of luck that I got to work with one of my favourite directors, Mani Ratnam.”

The actress is equally excited about Vikram Vedha, in which she shares screen space with Madhavan. “It was mindblowing being on the sets. Pushkar and Gayatri have brought the best out of me. I am proud to be part of it,” she grins. Vikram Vedha is also special to her because she plays a lawyer in it. “I play Priya, the wife of Madhavan’s character. I studied law when I was in college. Interestingly, there’s a scene in the film, where I discuss a case with my client. I found that the jargon in it was used incorrectly. I told Pushkar and Gayatri, and they said that my lawyer knowledge was put to good use,” she laughs.

She still remembers her first interaction with Madhavan. “I was amazed by his simplicity and totally charmed by his persona. I am still star-struck! When he spoke to me, I was pinching myself as I couldn’t believe that it was really happening. In the film, we love passionately, and fight passionately!”

In Gautham Ramachandran’s Richie, which stars Nivin Pauly, she plays a crime reporter. “It’s an interesting role. I had only a few combination scenes with Nivin, but they are all interesting.”

Shraddha, who hopes to work with Gautham Menon soon, says certain factors go into her choice of films. “For instance, if there is a big star, I am tempted to sign it. I don’t want to be a part of only intelligent cinema, but I have set standards for myself and I abide by them.”