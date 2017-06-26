CHENNAI: Had Kavignar Kannadhasan been alive, he would have turned 91 on June 24. And guess what his family did on his birth anniversary? They launched the Kannadhasan font in an event which saw the participation of music director Ilaiyaraaja, actor Sivakumar, Y GEE Mahendra among others.

Aadhav, grandson of the veteran lyricist-poet tells CE, “Everybody is aware of his literary works, but nobody knows how his handwriting was. So, we thought of working on it with the help of Nana Shyam, who had developed writer Sujatha’s font. The style of alphabets was collected from Thendral magazine for which thaatha worked. Nana was also an art director for Kannadhasan books and CDs.”

Executing the idea was not easy. “For instance, take Tamil alphabet ‘ka’. Thaatha used to write the same alphabet in a different way each time. We had to do a lot of research as to how many times he had used it and take the extensively-used style for the final font output. It has come out accurately. The font will be available for download from kannadhasan.co.in from Wednesday,” he adds.

Besides digitising his works, the family also has come out with a Kannadhasan Android app, Kannadhasan e-books, and audio books in his own voice. “We’re post one song of his every day on social media with the name of actors, the movie, director and the year of released. Up next, we’re looking to launch audio books on iTunes,” he shares.

Recalling what Ilaiyaraaja spoke during the launch, Aadhav says, “He asked, font laam kudukareenga; innoru Kannadhasan-a kudukka mudiyumaa? Adharkku muyarchi seiyyungal (You are giving us his font, but can you give us another Kannadhasan? Try to do that!). Nobody has filled his space. He was definitely a genius as a poet. I don’t think there will be another person like him at least in my lifetime.”

Interestingly people think that Ilaiyaraaja was introduced in Annakili as a music director, but it’s not so. He composed tunes first for a song that was written by Kannadhasan when the latter was active in the communist party. “Ilaiyaraaja himself shared this tidbit on stage,” he says, smiling.