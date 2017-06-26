Vamsi Paidipally, who directed the Karthi-starrer Thozha/Oopiri, will team up with Mahesh Babu next after the actor finishes work on Spyder.

Director Vamsi Paidipally

He tells CE, “We’re planning to make this a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, just like my previous one. Mahesh Babu is a big star, and every filmmaker wants to work with him. He’s a director’s delight.”

On the genre; Vamsi prefers to be tight-lipped. “I think we are at a place in Indian cinema where there’s a lot of variety. It isn’t easy to specify the genre,” he says. “I got a lot of positive response for Thozha and I hope to achieve the same with my new project as the subject is, again, going to be universal and everybody can relate to it.” Shooting for this film is set to begin in November, this year.

On the rumours of Pooja Hegde being approached for the project, he says, “It’s too early to discuss it, as we are still in discussions.”