If sources are to be believed, Selvaraghavan’s much-awaited film. Nenjam Marappathillai, which was scheduled to hit the screens this Friday, may once again miss its release date. The crew of Nenjam Marappathillai hasn’t commenced the promotions for the film, and a source close to the unit told CE, “The promotions were meant to start from today, but with the crew not being reachable, we’re not sure if the film will release as per plans.”

The film, which stars SJ Suryah, Regina Cassandra and Nandita Swetha with Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music, has been in the post-production stage for a while now. After missing a couple of planned dates, it’s still unclear if the film will see the light of day this Friday.