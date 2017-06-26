Actor-composer GV Prakash Kumar has sung in his uncle AR Rahman’s composition for Vijay’s upcoming Mersal. The last time the duo collaborated was for Azhagana Ratchasiye (Mudhalvan) almost 18 years. Prakash wrote on Twitter, “Happy to announce that I’ve song an energetic number in Mersal for my favourite AR Rahman sir and Vijay.”

One may recall that Prakash has composed music for Atlee’s previous films—Raja Rani and Theri. Mersal, directed by Atlee will have Vijay playing triple roles—namely a panchayat head, a doctor and a magician. Produced by Sri Thenandal Films, the film has an ensemble star cast that includes Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, SJ Suryah, Vadivelu, Sathyaraj, Kovai Sarala among others. We hear that the audio launch will likely be held in August, considering the film is confirmed for Diwali.