To commemorate his completion of 25 years in the industry, Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman will perform at a concert in Wembley, London, on July 8. Titled Netru Indru Naalai, we hear that the concert will see the participation of many top singers including Benny Dayal, Haricharan, Jonita Gandhi, Neeti Mohan, Javed Ali and Ranjith Barot.

The composer is presently busy with work on several films, including 2.o, Sangamithra, Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds, and Randamoozham. He also recently announced a VR project based on Indian culture and its dance forms, and another project titled 99 Songs that he is producing.