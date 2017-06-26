Director Balakrishnan, who made Mudhalvar Mahatma and Kamaraj-The Kingmaker, is now planning to make a biopic on the legendary actor-politician MGR. Veteran actor Sathyaraj has been approached to play the iconic figure on the screen. The project is in the scripting stages at the moment. It’s well-known that Sathyaraj is an ardent fan of MGR. The filmmaker was quoted saying that the team would finalise the lead actors in a few days.

The film will reportedly chronicle both his film and political careers. A source says, “This year marks the 100th birth anniversary of MGR. Sathyaraj has not officially accepted the project yet. However, an official announcement of his confirmation is expected soon.”