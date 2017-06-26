The makers of the long awaited Ram directorial Taramani, JSK Film Corporation, have confirmed that the team is working hard to release the film, as planned, on August 11. The film has been in the making since late 2013, when Ram’s last film, Thanga Meengal, released.

The film stars newcomer Vasanth Ravi, and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead with Anjali in a special appearance. Music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja, who’s collaborating with Ram for the third time after Kattradhu Thamizh and Thanga Meengal. The film’s music was launched by Rajinikanth on December 30, 2016.