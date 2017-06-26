Post Chennai 600028: Second Innings, Venkat Prabhu has announced that he will be directing a dark comedy, Party, which was launched in the city recently.

According to sources, the film will be shot in Fiji for more than sixty days. To be produced by Amma Creations’ Siva, Venkat has managed to rope in a big star cast including Jai, Shiva, Regina Cassandra, Nivedha Pethuraj, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Nassar, Sanchitha Shetty and Chandran of Kayal fame. And this time, it’s not Yuvan Shankar Raja, but Premgi Amaren, who has been roped in to compose music. Speaking during the launch, Venkat said Premgi isn’t acting in the film. We hear the principal shoot will start next month.